Magic's Evan Fournier: Productive beginning to preseason Monday

Fournier scored eight points (4-5 FG) while adding five assists, three rebounds and a block in 15 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

The 24-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career, and while Fournier may not have much fantasy ceiling left, he should fit right into a Magic lineup that seemed geared towards launching plenty of outside shots after the addition of Terrance Ross and the development of Aaron Gordon as a stretch four.