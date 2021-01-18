Magic head coach Steve Clifford said Fournier (back), who is sidelined for a ninth straight game Monday against the Knicks, is "making progress," Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fournier's recovery from lower-back spasms has taken longer than anticipated, but the 28-year-old looks like he'll have a chance to make it back before the end of the Magic's ongoing five-game road trip. After Monday's contest, the Magic will travel to Minnesota on Wednesday and Friday on Indiana, so consider Fournier day-to-day in advance of both of those contests.