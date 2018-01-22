Magic's Evan Fournier: Puts up 19 points in Sunday win

Fournier posted 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 win over the Celtics.

Fournier has been a welcome boost for the Magic as he's averaged 17 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists after missing most of December due to injury. Earlier in the week he logged a season-high 32 points against the Timberwolves, which is reminiscent of the kind of output he was putting up earlier in the year. While he is primarily a source of points only, Fournier will be one of the premier contributors in Orlando's offense moving forward.