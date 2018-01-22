Magic's Evan Fournier: Puts up 19 points in Sunday win
Fournier posted 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 win over the Celtics.
Fournier has been a welcome boost for the Magic as he's averaged 17 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists after missing most of December due to injury. Earlier in the week he logged a season-high 32 points against the Timberwolves, which is reminiscent of the kind of output he was putting up earlier in the year. While he is primarily a source of points only, Fournier will be one of the premier contributors in Orlando's offense moving forward.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Leads way with season-high 32 points•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 21 points Wednesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 points in second game back•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Good to go Thursday vs. Pistons•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Game-time decision for Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...