Fournier registered 29 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Fournier has looked impressive since returning from a five-game absence earlier this month, and he is coming off back-to-back games with 25-plus points. While he's not likely to score at this rate on a sustainable basis going forward, Fournier has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five appearances and is firmly entrenched as Orlando's second-best offensive option behind star big man Nikola Vucevic.