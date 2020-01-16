Play

Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable for Thursday

Fournier is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a right quad contusion.

Fournier missed Wednesday's game against the Lakers -- his first absence of the season -- due to the quad issue. His availability should come into focus closer to tip-off. If Fournier remains sidelined, Wes Iwundu would once again benefit from an increased role.

