Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Friday vs. Kings
Fournier (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Fournier sprained his left knee during Wednesday's game against the Lakers and wasn't able to return after logging just 19 minutes. The fact that he hasn't been ruled out entirely for Friday's contest provides some optimism that the injury may not be overly serious, though it's still a situation to monitor for now. Look for Fournier to test the knee out during Friday's morning shootaround to see if he can give it a go. If Fournier were to miss time, guys like Mario Hezonja and Jonathan Isaac could see an uptick in their workloads.
