Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Monday
Fournier (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Fournier emerged from last Monday's contest with back soreness, but the guard was able to play through the pain in Saturday's loss against the Heat. Being tabbed questionable Monday, there's a decent chance that Fournier would be deemed available to play, especially given the fact that the 2012 first-round selection logged 34 minutes of action Saturday against Miami.
