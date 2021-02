Fournier (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Fournier has missed the past four games due to back spasms, and his status continues to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Cole Anthony (shoulder) and James Ennis (groin) are questionable as well. If all three end up sidelined, Dwayne Bacon, Terrence Ross and Michael Carter-Williams would continue to be in line for elevated minutes in the backcourt.