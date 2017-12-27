Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Thursday with sore foot
Fournier is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Pistons due to a sore foot, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fournier was originally ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat after missing eight straight contests with an ankle injury, but ended up playing. That said, it has resulted in him now dealing with a sore foot, putting his status for Thursday into question. More word on his availability should emerge following morning shootaround. if he's held out, Shelvin Mack, Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja are all candidates to see expanded roles once again.
