Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable Tuesday vs. Spurs
Fournier (ankle) is considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Fournier was held out of Monday's exhibition against the Mavericks due to a sore ankle and while it's considered a minor injury, the Magic could very well hold him out with it still being a meaningless preseason game. Look for Fournier to be evaluated once again during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability.
