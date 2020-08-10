Fournier (illness) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Fournier missed Sunday's loss to Boston with a non-COVID-related illness, and he's trending toward missing a second consecutive contest. If that's the case, his last chance to play before the playoffs will arrive Thursday versus New Orleans.
