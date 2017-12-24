Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable versus Heat

Fournier (ankle) is listed as questionable against Miami on Tuesday.

Fournier's absence would reach nine straight games if he is not given the all-clear Tuesday. Through the first 26 games of the year, the 24-year-old is averaging a career high 18.3 points. The guard's additional point production is likely due to his increase field-goal (47.8) and free-throw (86.4) percentage. Jonathan Simmons will likely slot into the starting lineup if Fournier isn't cleared to play.