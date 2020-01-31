Magic's Evan Fournier: Questionable with back issue
Fournier is being considered questionable for Saturday's game against Miami due to back pain.
Fournier was held to nine points in 31 minutes Monday against the Heat, and he's evidently dealing with some back pain as a result of the contest. An update on his status should emerge following morning shootaround.
