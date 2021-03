Fournier is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a left groin strain.

The 28-year-old dealt with a back injury in February and is now battling a groin issue heading into the final game before the All-Star break. Fournier is averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.6 minutes over the past seven contests, and his absence would be a significant loss for Orlando.