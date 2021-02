Fournier has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to back spasms and will not start even if available.

Fournier missed over two weeks earlier in the season due to back spasms, and the issue is flaring up again. Dwayne Bacon is starting in Fournier's place, and he'll get the nod even if Fournier is available. If he ends up sidelined, we should expect Bacon, Terrence Ross and James Ennis to see more action.