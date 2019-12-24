Magic's Evan Fournier: Quiet performance
Fournier posted eight points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes Monday night during Orlando's 103-95 win over the Bulls.
Eight points is Fournier's lowest total since a four-point dud on November fifth. It is also his first time in the single digits since early November. He has been a bit quieter since the return of Nikola Vucevic, but overall is experiencing career-highs in scoring and shooting percentages. Rumors are beginning to swirl around the Frenchman, who is a trade candidate amidst arguably the best season of his career. Fournier is a top option in the subpar Orlando offense and most trades would likely decrease his fantasy output.
