Magic's Evan Fournier: Reaches 20-point plateau
Fournier had 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-5 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 98-97 win over the 76ers.
Fournier was coming off a five-game stretch where he couldn't reach the 20-point mark while averaging 14.4 points per game over that span. He continues to have a career year since he is averaging almost 20 points per game, but he might have problems to showcase that scoring ability Saturday at Milwaukee.
