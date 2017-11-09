Magic's Evan Fournier: Records 23 points, five steals Wednesday
Fournier finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, five steals, two rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Knicks.
Fournier's five steals -- a mark he failed to reach last year -- are a season high. He continues to impress on the offensive end as well, as he's on pace to average more than 20 points per game for the first time in his six-year career.
