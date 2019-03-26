Magic's Evan Fournier: Registers 24 points Monday

Fournier tallied 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 119-98 win over the 76ers.

Fournier shot the ball at an extremely high clip Monday night, building off of his previous two games, where he made nine shots in each. Given his role on the Magic roster, Fournier should continue to post solid scoring numbers, and hopefully a sustainable and relevant assist total.