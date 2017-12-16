Magic's Evan Fournier: Remains out Sunday vs. Detroit
Fournier (ankle) will be sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Sunday will mark Fournier's fifth straight absence as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle, In his absence, Jonathon Simmons and Mario Hezonja will seemingly continue to garner additional run.
