Magic's Evan Fournier: Remains out Wednesday

Fournier (ankle) will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

While it's encouraging that Fournier was upgraded to questionable earlier in the week, there was never much of a chance that he'd return to action Wednesday. He'll sit out for a sixth straight game and will now set his sights on potentially returning for Friday's game against New Orleans or Saturday's matchup with the Wizards.