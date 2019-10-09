Magic's Evan Fournier: Resting Wednesday
Fournier (rest) will not play Wednesday's exhibition game against the Hawks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier is just getting some maintenance after playing a combined 36 minutes in the team's first two preseason contests. In those two games, the 26-year-old collected 11 points (4-11 FG), three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
