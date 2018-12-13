Magic's Evan Fournier: Returning to starting lineup
Fournier (personal) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier missed Monday's game against the Mavs while tending to a personal matter, but he's met the team in Mexico City and will move back into the lineup at shooting guard. The Magic are expected to start D.J. Augustin, Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Nikola Vucevic for the first time since early November.
