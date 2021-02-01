Fournier had 11 points (2-12 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) and three assists in Sunday's loss to Toronto.
Fournier scored at least 19 points in his first five games back from injury, but he's now totaled just 19 points on 5-of-25 shooting over his last two games. Looking ahead, the Magic play three games in Week 7, including a Friday/Saturday home back-to-back against the Bulls.
