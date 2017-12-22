Magic's Evan Fournier: Ruled out Friday, doubtful Saturday

Fournier (ankle) won't play during Friday's game against the Pelicans and is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Wizards, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

As expected, Fournier will be held out for a seventh straight game. In his stead, Wesley Iwundu and Mario Hezonja continue to be candidates to see extended run. More word on his status for Saturday should arrive after that day's morning shootaround.