Fournier (back) won't play Saturday against Oklahoma City, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fournier was listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but coach Steve Clipper ruled him out for the game against the Thunder. The 28-year-old was forced to leave Thursday's matchup against Philadelphia due to back spasms, and his next chance to play will be Monday against the Cavaliers. Cole Anthony and Michael Carter-Williams should see increased run in his absence.