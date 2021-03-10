Fournier (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against Miami.
A strained groin kept Fournier out of the final game before the break, and he's still dealing with the issue as the Magic begin the second half with a back-to-back set. Considering he did not go through a full practice Wednesday, Fournier is expected to remain out for Friday's game at San Antonio, as well.
