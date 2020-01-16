Magic's Evan Fournier: Ruled out Wednesday
Fournier (quadriceps), won't play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fournier will ultimately miss his first game of the season after suffering a quadriceps in Monday's loss to the Kings. In his absence, Wes Iwundu figures to draw the start.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Added to injury report•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Goes for 25 points•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 points in 23 minutes•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Continues three-point streak•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Reaches 20-point plateau•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...