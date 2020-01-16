Play

Magic's Evan Fournier: Ruled out Wednesday

Fournier (quadriceps), won't play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fournier will ultimately miss his first game of the season after suffering a quadriceps in Monday's loss to the Kings. In his absence, Wes Iwundu figures to draw the start.

