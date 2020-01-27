Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 11 against the Clippers
Fournier finished with 11 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two boards, three assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes of a 112-97 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Fournier couldn't follow up his big 30-point outing against the Celtics, as he struggled from the floor against the Clippers in the loss. The seventh-year pro did fill the box score across the board, but his one-for-eight shooting night from deep limited the ability to change his team's fortunes. He'll face the Heat on Monday.
