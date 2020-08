Fournier finished with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three boards, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes of a 111-96 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Fournier couldn't find his stroke, particularly from deep, as his team fell in game two. He still managed to get his points in based on volume alone, but he'll want to improve his efficiency in game three as the Magic try to regain control of the series on Saturday.