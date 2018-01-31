Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss

Fournier finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Rockets.

Fournier was a full participant in practice after rolling his ankle during Saturday's loss to the Pacers and was not listed on the injury report, so his presence in the starting lineup was no surprise. Nevertheless, given that this is the time of the year when many teams start to think about lottery odds and begin resting players with minor injuries on occasion, it should be comforting for fantasy owners that Fournier suited up. He'll have a chance to redeem this rough shooting night in Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers.