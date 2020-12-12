Fournier chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, a rebound, two steals and a block across 25 minutes Friday, as the Magic beat the Hawks 116-112.

Fournier was efficient in the preseason opener. He is coming off a strong campaign in which he averaged 18.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting from the field, including nearly 40 percent shooting from behind the arc. Fournier will look to carry those career-best figures into another season as a focal point of Orlando's offense.