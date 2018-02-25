Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 16 in Saturday's loss
Fournier scored 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the 76ers.
He continues to provide the Magic with steady offense, scoring in double digits in 31 straight games dating back to Nov. 25. Fournier's only scored more than 25 points twice in that stretch, though, and he doesn't offer much production outside of his three-pointers, so while he's got a solid floor, his fantasy ceiling remains unimpressive.
