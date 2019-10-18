Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 16 points in Thursday's loss
Fournier generated 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 loss to the Heat.
Fournier had been dealing with back spasms dating back to last Friday's matchup against the Celtics. With the regular season opener slated for next Wednesday, Fournier has plenty of time to rest and recover for an appealing matchup against last year's least effective defense (Cavaliers).
