Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 in loss

Fournier turned in 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a block over 31 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Fournier finished with the second-highest point total for the Magic, chipping in a modest rebounding total. Although his season averages have been respectable (14.8 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds), his game-to-game performances as of late have been inconsistent, making him tough to trust on a nightly basis.