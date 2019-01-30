Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 in loss
Fournier turned in 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a block over 31 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.
Fournier finished with the second-highest point total for the Magic, chipping in a modest rebounding total. Although his season averages have been respectable (14.8 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds), his game-to-game performances as of late have been inconsistent, making him tough to trust on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Big afternoon against Hawks•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Contributes 18 points Wednesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Fares well in back-to-back set•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores one point in 37 minutes•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Strong effort in loss to T-wolves•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 17 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...