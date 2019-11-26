Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 points in 37 minutes

Fournier tallied 17 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two boards, two assists and two steals in a loss to the Pistons on Monday.

It wasn't a great shooting performance for Fournier, who has been averaging 2.5 threes and a .485 field-goal percentage up to this point. Fournier has a history of struggling when playing without Nikola Vucevic, who is currently out with an ankle injury. The extra playing time was nice. Look for him to make a few more shots with the opportunity next time out against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.