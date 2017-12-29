Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 17 points in second game back

Fournier provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during a 102-89 win over the Pistons on Thursday.

Fournier played well in his second game back from injury, despite a foot concern that made him a game-time decision. He played at least 30 minutes for the second consecutive outing and matched a season high with five assists. Fournier looks like he could get back to his early season form soon.