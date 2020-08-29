Fournier finished with 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 Game 5 loss to the Bucks.

Fournier put together a solid line in the team's series-clinching defeat. The 27-year-old shooting guard has a player option for next season, and he managed career-high per-game averages in scoring (18.5) and made threes (2.6) in 2019-20. With that being said, he struggled in the playoffs, albeit against one of the league's best defensive clubs. It's unclear what the future holds for Fournier and Orlando, but should he return to the Magic, he'll likely remain a fixture in the starting lineup given his offensive capabilities.