Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 18 in win

Fournier totaled 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in the Magic's win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Fournier has been feeling it as of late, averaging 19.7 points on 55 percent shooting over his last three games. Even when his hot streak inevitably ends, he's still producing enough elsewhere to keep him fantasy relevant. Fournier has averaged 3.0 rebounds and a career-high 3.6 assists per game this season.