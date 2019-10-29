Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 18 points in loss
Fournier had 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists during Orlando's 95-104 loss against Toronto on Monday.
The French shooting guard has struggled with his shot for two games in a row so despite his scoring totals, his lack of accuracy -- particularly from long range, where he has gone 2-for-13 in his past two games -- should hamper against his upside going forward. He will try to build on those numbers next Wednesday against the Knicks.
