Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 18 points Monday
Fournier scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in Monday's 104-94 loss to Charlotte.
Averaging a career-high 18.0 points, Fournier added another 18 points to his solid start. Along with offensive running mate, Aaron Gordon, the forward has taken on a significant role in the Orlando offense. On Monday, Fournier led the way for the Magic by sinking 3-of-7 from three. Fournier will look to build upon his career-best offensive start against Atlanta on Wednesday.
