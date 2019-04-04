Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 in win

Fournier contributed 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Fournier scored an efficient 19 points and managed to contribute to every fantasy category in a pivotal win over the Knicks. Despite seeing a reduction in his point total from a year ago, Fournier has rounded-out his offensive game and is averaging a career-best 3.7 assists on the season. With three games remaining to determine the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic will need everything Fournier can give and the seventh-year guard may be called upon to play heavy minutes with the season on the line.

