Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 points in 23 minutes

Fournier tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 123-89 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Fournier had averaged 24.7 points through his first three games against Washington and continued his success against the Wizards with an admirable 19-point contest. Considering the 27-year-old shot 7-of-23 for 20 points in his previous two matches and provides nothing plentiful other than scoring, these types of performances will serve as testaments to prove just how valuable he can be to fantasy players.