Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 points in 23 minutes
Fournier tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 123-89 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Fournier had averaged 24.7 points through his first three games against Washington and continued his success against the Wizards with an admirable 19-point contest. Considering the 27-year-old shot 7-of-23 for 20 points in his previous two matches and provides nothing plentiful other than scoring, these types of performances will serve as testaments to prove just how valuable he can be to fantasy players.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...