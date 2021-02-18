Fournier played in 31 minutes and scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal in Wednesday's victory against the Knicks.

Even after missing his last five games with back spasms, Fournier was able to return and top the 30-minute mark for the first time since Jan. 27, a span of four games. He fell just shy of topping the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game. Fournier and the Magic have a day off before taking on the Warriors at home on Friday.