Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 points
Fournier had 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-8 3PT, 3-5 FT), four assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 loss at Utah.
Fournier hasn't topped the 20-point mark in four of his last six contests, but he continues to score at a decent rate and averages 20.7 points on 44.9 shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from deep over that span. His value should reduce with the return of Nikola Vucevic, but he should remain fantasy relevant due to his ability to produce points at a steady rate.
