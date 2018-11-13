Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 20 in loss to Wizards
Fournier scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Wizards.
The five dimes were a team high, while Fournier struck for 20-plus points for the third time this season. The 26-year-old guard has once again provided some steady complementary scoring for Orlando -- he's failed to score in double digits just once in 14 games, and he still dropped nine points in that one -- and his 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game would be career highs if he can keep up that pace.
