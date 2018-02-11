Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 20 in Saturday's loss
Fournier scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Bucks.
He's had a bit of a slow start to February from long distance, going 7-for-25 (28 percent) from three-point range in five games, but Fournier is still averaging 17.0 points a game over that stretch, With the Magic's backcourt depleted following the Elfrid Payton trade, Fournier could see his usage increase in the second half, but don't expect a big spike in his numbers.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 22 points in win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Collects 19 points Tuesday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Drains five triples in Wednesday's win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Goes through full practice•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 21 in loss Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...