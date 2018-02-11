Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 20 in Saturday's loss

Fournier scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Bucks.

He's had a bit of a slow start to February from long distance, going 7-for-25 (28 percent) from three-point range in five games, but Fournier is still averaging 17.0 points a game over that stretch, With the Magic's backcourt depleted following the Elfrid Payton trade, Fournier could see his usage increase in the second half, but don't expect a big spike in his numbers.