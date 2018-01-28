Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 21 in loss Saturday
Fournier tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.
Fournier continues to produce a solid amount of points every game with not many other options to produce on the roster, but his issue is that he only contributes by scoring. If he has an off night, his value takes a nose dive because his assist and rebound totals have been pedestrian averaging 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.
