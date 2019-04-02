Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 21 points in Monday's loss

Fournier provided 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-109 loss to the Raptors.

Fournier was the only starter that didn't struggle offensively. However, it wasn't enough for the Magic to escape with a win. The 26-year-old shooting guard has had a down year as a scorer, but he is at least handing out a career high assist average. Expect him to remain aggressive across the final four regular season games as Orlando tries to secure one of the last playoff spots up for grabs.

