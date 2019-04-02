Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 21 points in Monday's loss
Fournier provided 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-109 loss to the Raptors.
Fournier was the only starter that didn't struggle offensively. However, it wasn't enough for the Magic to escape with a win. The 26-year-old shooting guard has had a down year as a scorer, but he is at least handing out a career high assist average. Expect him to remain aggressive across the final four regular season games as Orlando tries to secure one of the last playoff spots up for grabs.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Registers 24 points Monday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Comes up big in OT win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Will play Saturday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: On track to play Saturday•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...