Fournier notched 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's loss against the 76ers.

Fournier got off to a fast start in Orlando with 24 points against the Nets only to deliver two straight single-digit scoring performances right after that, but he has improved of late and has now scored at least 15 points in back-to-back contests. His shooting still needs some work, however, as the Frenchman has made just 35.6 percent of his field-goal attempts -- as well as 22.7 percent of his threes -- in his last four games.